Steve A. Lemke

Steve Lemke, age 60, of Prior Lake, Minnesota passed away suddenly on August 29, 2017.

He grew up in Bayport, Minnesota, graduated from Stillwater High and Dunwoody becoming a gifted architectural draftsmen of homes for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Margie Lemke.

Steve is survived by his wife Judy, son Kyle (Olivia), sister Debi (Larry) Belisle, niece Angie (Mike) Kennedy, nephew Brett (Laura) Belisle.

A private family service will take place at a later date. Memorials preferred to Pheasants Forever.