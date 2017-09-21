Mountain bike racing: Ponies prevail on ‘Jail Trail’

THE GAZETTE

It was a successful season opener for the Stillwater mountain bike team, which placed first on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Jail Trail course in St. Cloud.

The Ponies totaled 4,022 points to outdistance runner-up Minneapolis Southwest (3,726) and third-place Prior Lake (3,685).

The Jail Trail’s single track trail is known for its tight, twisting turns and pesky tree roots. This year’s dry, dusty conditions added an additional level of complexity for the racers, resulting in many slipped-out turns and a few unfortunate tree collisions.

“Each and every one of our racers’ faces showed their focus and determination, accompanied by the sheer exhilaration of ripping through the trees — expanding their definition of comfort zone,” Ponies coach Annie Perkins said.

Josephine Ramirez and Liv Myers finished first and fourth in the girls’ JV division while Siri Bohacek placed fifth in the girls’ varsity competition.

The Stillwater boys received podium finishes from Eli Roll, who finished sixth in the JV division, and Evin Rodd, who placed eighth in the boys’ freshman division. Vincent Ramirez was the runner-up in the boys’ middle school division.

“It’s nice to see the team’s hard work at practice pay off,” said Ponies coach Joel Nichols. “The return will be even greater in the tougher races to come.”

Stillwater is scheduled to compete at the GameHaven trail in Rochester on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The team will also compete at White Trail Ridge in River Falls, Wis., on Oct. 1 and at Spirit Mountain in Duluth on Oct. 15. The state championships are scheduled for Mt. Kato in Mankato on Oct. 28-29.

This is the fifth year Stillwater has fielded a mountain bike team, which includes a roster of 85 riders in grades 7-12.

Girls and boys scores are combined together to get an overall team score that includes the top-eight results, with no more than six results coming from either gender. There is a middle school race (7th and 8th) and a high school race (9th-12th).