Stillwater raises preliminary tax levy 2.3 percent

Stillwater residents can expect little change in their city property taxes next year, after the city council approved a preliminary budget and tax levy Sept. 5.

The preliminary 2018 property tax levy was set at about $12.8 million, up about 2.3 percent from 2017. Under state law, the levy can be lowered but not raised prior to adoption of a final levy in December.

The 2.3 percent increase will have minimal impact on residents, according to the city.

For taxes due in 2018, the median-value home in Stillwater is valued at $255,200 and would see its city taxes decrease by approximately $6 next year, for a city tax bill of about $1,270.

This scenario assumes a 6.4 percent increase in the market value of the property. Homeowners’ actual taxes will vary depending on how much their individual property values rose or fell.

The preliminary general fund budget was set at about $14.5 million.

The overall budget anticipates a new full-time firefighter as the city faces difficulty hiring and retaining paid-on-call firefighters. It also adds a full-time community service officer to the police department, a full-time facilities manager and a full-time assistant city engineer.

Also included in the budget is a $5,000 donation to the Washington County Historical Society, which Stillwater finance director Sharon Harrison believed to be a first for the city.

One of the factors that helped keep the budget down was the fact that the city’s health insurance quote decreased by 1.1 percent, rather than increasing as expected.

Given the relatively low impact of the tax increase, Mayor Ted Kozlowski asked if the city should consider setting more money aside for future projects to decrease the likelihood of a larger tax hike in the future, or if it should tackle some downtown projects.

Councilmember Dave Junker liked the idea, because the city expects large projects downtown in the coming years.

“I would like to see us allocate something for the future,” he said.

Councilmember Tom Weidner disagreed.

“Philosophically I’m opposed to that, to just tax people for the future,” he said.

Kozlowski also suggested looking at tackling some downtown projects next year that might be cheaper to do now than if the city waited.

“I think you’re putting the cart before the horse,” Councilmember Mike Polehna said, pointing out that plans are still not finalized. “Taxpayers expect us to be frugal with their money, but also they want well-planned projects.”

Ultimately the council agreed not to raise the levy further, except to cover a $5,000 donation to the historical society.

The city’s mandatory Truth in Taxation hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5.

