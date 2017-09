Connie Mae Koepp, age 87, formerly of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away on September 15, 2017 in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23rd at Cornerstone Assembly of God 1350 Heritage Drive, New Richmond, WI 54017. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to service at the church.

www.cullencreafuneralhome.com

