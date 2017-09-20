Loving mother and grandmother

Beatrice Norell Jackle, 86 of Stillwater, passed away Sept. 17, 2017.

Born June 12, 1931, in Midlothian, Ill, Bea enjoyed family, faith and friends. She loved the outdoors; golfing, skiing and biking. She was an avid reader.

Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Vera Jorgensen and brother, Roger.

Bea is survived by her husband, Harold; son, Joseph (Joanne) Norell; daughters, Donna Norell and Toni (Thomas) Klatt; son, Neil (Laurie) Norell; their father, Donald Norell; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater. Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Trinity Lutheran Church Stillwater. Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church Library and Music.