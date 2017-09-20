Bayport preliminary levy up 4 percent

Many Bayport residents can expect to see their city property taxes next year go up somewhat based on a preliminary property tax levy approved by the city council Sept. 11.

The council approved a total preliminary tax levy of about $1.13 million for 2018, an increase of about $44,000 (4 percent) over 2017. The levy can be lowered but not raised before approval of a final levy in December.

Here’s what it means for the median-value home, which is worth about $210,000: Under the preliminary levy, the property would owe about $689 in city property taxes in 2018 — about a $26 increase, assuming the property value went up 11.4 percent.

Results will vary from property to property, depending on how the value changed from year to year. But overall the city’s residential properties saw an increase in value.

Overall the estimated market value of taxable property in the city grew by 12.2 percent, including value added from new construction.

The preliminary 2018 budget was set at about $3.07 million, up 7.3 percent from 2017.

The preliminary budget and levy passed unanimously, but Mayor Susan St. Ores said she wants to more closely examine the salary and benefit increases included in the budget, prior to approving a final budget and levy in December.

“Obviously we value all of our departments, but that has the largest impact,” she said.

The mandatory Truth in Taxation Hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 4.

