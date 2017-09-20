Our beautiful angel Bailey Marie Belisle was taken from us far too soon due to a hiking accident. Bailey will be remembered by the many lives she touched through family, friends, and her faith. She was a talented artist, singer, and student as well as someone who enjoyed participating in basketball, volleyball, skiing, soccer, dance, and any other activity she thought would be fun. While our hearts will never be the same, we know Bailey is with God dancing and singing.

Bailey is survived by her loving parents Corey and Rachel; her brothers Joe and James; her bestie Elizabeth Belisle; grandparents Pete and Mary Ridgway, Don and Carol Lindner, and Joe Belisle; aunts and uncles Chris and Stacey Frautschi, Laura Ridgway and Paul Singerhouse, Barry and Kara Brathol, Melinda Galen, Bob Lindner, and Nate and Katie (Lindner) Blessner; cousins John and Ashlee Duff, Alyssa Galen, Olivia and Ella Frautschi, Meghan and Cole Brathol; as well as Kaylee and Ava Duff, and Charlie Blessner.

She is preceded in death by her cousin Aleah Galen.

We would also like to acknowledge the many special friends and acquaintances that are also grieving the loss of our beautiful daughter. We’ll never be the same, but we’ll hold our head up high in her memory to make her proud. All attendees wore “Blue for Bai” and kept it casual to celebrate the great person Bailey was.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for medical and funeral costs: Corey and Rachel Belisle, Westconsin Credit Union, New Richmond Branch. Mass of Christian Burial was on Friday, September 15, 2017, 11 a.m. at St. Anne’s Church, 141 Church Hill Road, Somerset, WI. Visitation was held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at St. Anne’s Church and on Friday for one hour before the service also at the church. Interment was in St. Anne’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral and Cremation Services Beebe Chapel of New Richmond.