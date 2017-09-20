Bagpipes and Bonfires: Stillwater’s Episcopal Church Of The Ascension to host Celtic festival Sept. 23

Parading bagpipers, a blazing bonfire, pub food, a stilt-walker, and a fire juggling Priest will be a few of the highlights at Bagpipes & Bonfires, a Celtic Street Festival at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension on Saturday, Sept. 23. This popular, open to the community event is expected to attract more than 500 people – many in kilts and costume – for a party in a large tent in front of the church at 214 N. Third Street.

The festivities, recommended for adults 21 years and older, will commence at 5:30 p.m. with a ceremonial lighting of the bonfire and more than 20 members of The Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band of St. Paul parading up and down Third Street. Inside Straight Blues Band will take to the main stage at 7 p.m. for dancing and merriment until the end of the party at 10 p.m.

Revelers may purchase homemade pub food, Lift Bridge Brewery beers, wine and non-alcoholic refreshments, as well as games of chance including a wine toss and Hammershlagen. All are invited to participate in a Kilt Contest for a chance to win prizes.

A special Bagpipes & Bonfires’ Raffle will feature a grand-prize of 2 round-trip airline tickets to Ireland, second prize is a weekend get-away to Madeline Island via private charter airplane out of Lake Elmo for 2 with a $500 voucher for food and lodging and third prize is a six-night stay in a private 3-bedroom townhouse in Orlando, FL just minutes away from Disney World and Universal Studios with a $500 voucher for food and fun. Three additional raffle prizes include a Night Out on the Town in Stillwater with dinner for 6 at Pub 112; a Behind the Scenes Tour of Ascension; and a Romantic Gondola Ride on the St. Croix. Raffle ticket holders need not be present to win. Tickets cost $10 and are available in advance by contacting Jen Truman and [email protected]

Bagpipes & Bonfires was created to gather the community in fellowship, celebrate the Anglican heritage, and raise funds for our historic church and its community outreach programs. The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Stillwater was established in 1846 as Minnesota’s first Episcopal congregation. All people are welcome to worship at Ascension. Bagpipes & Bonfires’ fire-juggling Priest is Ascension’s Rector, Rev. Buff Grace.

Bagpipes & Bonfires is free and open to the public. Food and beverages available for purchase. For more information, please visit Ascension’s website at aechurch.org or call 651-439-2609.