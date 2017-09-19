Shirley Sharon

Shirley M. Sharon (nee Jenkins), age 82, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2017.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was passionate about her children and the children in her community. This passion led into her work at school and her time volunteering for 20 years as a foster grandparent.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and one sister.

She was survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry; her children, Peggy (George) Peterson, Bruce (AnnMarie) Sharon, Pauline (Steve) Gabler, Paula (Embert) Johnson, Brian (Tamara) Sharon, Barry (Julie) Sharon, and Penny Sebring; grandchildren, Kristie (Josh), Heather (Jeremy), Tony, Sherri (Joe), Amy (Steve), Amanda, Justin, Mickey, Brandy, Joe (Kristi), Dana (Ricky), Brent (Taya), Ryan, Jordan, Dustin, Nick (Tammy), Ashley (Eric); great-grandchildren, Savannah, Elijah, Isaac, Owen, Shawn, Ryan, River, Kane, Lilly, Hailey, Taylor, Connor, Lance, Grayson; many nieces and nephews; and her sister, Faye Stevens.

There was a memorial service to celebrate Shirley’s life at 3 p.m. on September 17th at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 609 5th Street South in Stillwater with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials to family preferred.