Girls swimming and diving: Stillwater cruises to victory at WBL Invite

ST. PAUL — With first-place finishes in 8 of 12 events, the Stillwater girls’ swimming and diving team cruised to a comfortable victory in the White Bear Lake Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9 at St. Catherine University. The Ponies totaled 511 points to outdistance runner-up White Bear Lake (307) and the rest of the 11-team field.

Stillwater also won the JV meet.

“It was pretty fun,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We won both and that was fun. It’s a positive thing all the way around for our team.”

Sydney Rogness won the 200 individual medley (2:09.91) and 100 freestyle (54.12) for the Ponies, who also swept all three relays.

“She looked pretty solid there,” Luke said. “She looks powerful in the water.”

The Ponies also finished first in the 100 butterfly (Ciana Fragnito), 500 freestyle (Schuyler DuPont) and 100 backstroke (Asia Neuman).

• In the JV meet, Stillwater scored 619 points to outlast runner-up Orono (528) in the JV standings. Forest Lake followed in third with 369 points.

Team standings

1. Stillwater 511; 2. White Bear Lake 307; 3. Orono 296.5; 4. Hill-Murray 249; 5. Mahtomedi 247; 6. Forest Lake 208.5; 7. Tartan 204; 8. River Falls 116; 9. St. Paul Academy/St. Paul Highland Park 91; 10. Park 90; 11. St. Paul Como Park 5.

Stillwater results

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater A (Asia Neuman, Malaina Fragnito, Ciana Fragnito and Hannah Dettmann) 1:55.33; 9. Stillwater B (Sophia Chau, Avree Rich, Maddy Tibbetts and Sarah Doeksen) 2:11.72.

200 freestyle — 1. Gabi Baldwin (H-M) 1:58.74; 2. Schuyler DuPont (St) 2:00.01; 5. Keaton Koenig (St) 2:06.56; 18. Lucy DuPont (St) 2:16.80.

200 individual medley — 1. Sydney Rogness (St) 2:09.91; 2. Ciana Fragnito (St) 2:14.01; 4. Malaina Fragnito (St) 2:19.09.

50 freestyle — 1. Grace Johnson (WBL) 25.64; 5. Lily Mayek (St) 26.46; 6. Annika Johns (St) 26.79; 8. Dorothy Chislett (St) 26.96.

Diving — 1. Taylor Ritchot (FL) 339.20; 4. Peyton Classon (St) 331.85; 6. Emily Kranz (St) 267.70.

100 butterfly — 1. Ciana Fragnito (St) 1:00.61; 3. Asia Neuman (St) 1:00.91; 7. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:07.53.

100 freestyle — 1. Sydney Rogness (St) 54.12; 3. Lily Mayek (St) 57.14; 9. Keaton Koenig (St) 58.71.

500 freestyle — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 5:19.64; 4. Rubie Ballantyne (St) 5:50.23; 18. Lucy DuPont (St) 6:11.64.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Dorothy Chislett, Sydney Rogness, Lily Mayek and Hannah Dettmann) 1:45.69; 18. Stillwater B (Grace Henke, Claire Zdechlik, Nissa Wilcox and Emma Villarreal) 2:09.38.

100 backstroke — 1. Asia Neuman (St) 1:00.08; 2. Eva Johns (St) 1:01.86; 3. Annika Johns (St) 1:02.19.

100 breastroke — 1. Caroline Gardner (Oro) 1:07.44; 2. Malaina Fragnito (St) 1:11.15; 4. Sandy Liu (St) 1:11.87; 8. Lucy Donar (St) 1:20.02.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater A (Keaton Koenig, Annika Johns, Eva Johns and Schuyler DuPont) 3:48.27; 18. Stillwater B (Emily Cossetta, Kyra Hodgdon, Savannah Benson and Avery Hoge) 4:56.98.

Stillwater 93, Woodbury 83

The Ponies improved to 2-0 in the Suburban East Conference with a 93-83 victory over Woodbury on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Stillwater Middle School.

Stillwater celebrated Parents Night with an impressive showing while placing first in all 12 events.

“We learned when you’ve got 90 kids you have to plan longer for Parents Night,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “The meet itself went quite well and it gave us a chance to see some of the newer kids again and try to rigure out these lineups. The kids are coming along.”

Asia Neuman, Sydney Rogness, Ciana Fragnito and Schuyler DuPont were each double winners for the Ponies, who have won 142 consecutive dual meets — including 121 against conference opponents.

Neuman won the 200 individual medley (2:16.62) and 100 freestyle (57.18) while Rogness touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (25.41) and 100 breastroke (1:11.96). DuPont finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.96) and 100 backstroke (1:07.92) while Fragnito added victories in the 200 (2:01.41) and 500 (5:22.97) freestyle races.

Peyton Classon led a strong showing for Stillwater in diving with a winning total of 205.10 while teammates Emily Kranz (165.40) and Sydney Majkowski (145.10) placed third and fourth.

• Stillwater also defeated the Royals 97-78 in the JV competition.

Stillwater 93, Woodbury 83

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Sydney Rogness, Schuyler DuPont and Dorothy Chislett) 1:56.56; 2. Stillwater (Summer Jack, Caroline Reed, Avery Wright and Molly Puhrmann) 2:05.90.

200 freestyle — 1. Ciana Fragnito (St) 2:01.41; 2. Lily Mayek (St) 2:07.64; 3. Hannah Dettmann (St) 2:10.65.

200 individual medley — 1. Asia Neuman (St) 2:16.62; 3. Bella Chau (St) 2:31.31; 4. Annika Fredeen (St) 2:32.64.

50 freestyle — 1. Syndey Rogness (St) 25.41; 4. Allie Kobilka (St) 28.05; 5. Molly Puhrmann (St) 28.24.

Diving — 1. Peyton Classon (St) 205.10; 3. Emily Kranz (St) 165.40; 4. Sydney Majkowski (St) 145.10.

100 butterfly — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:00.96; 2. Hannah Dettmann (St) 1:06.06; 3. Avery Wright (St) 1:06.36.

100 freestyle — 1. Asia Neuman (St) 57.18; 2. Eva Johns (St) 57.84; 3. Malaina Fragnito (St) 1:00.50.

500 freestyle — 1. Ciana Fragnito (St) 5:22.97; 3. Keaton Koenig (St) 5:34.46; 4. Annika Johns (St) 5:38.65.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Ciana Fragnito, Asia Neuman, Hannah Dettmann and Dorothy Chislett) 1:46.63; 3. Stillwater (Molly Puhrmann, Eva Johns, Allie Kobilka and Malaina Fragnito) 1:50.12.

100 backstroke — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:07.92; 2. Lily Mayek (St) 1:04.66; 3. Summer Jack (St) 1:06.52.

100 breastroke — 1. Sydney Rogness (St) 1:11.96; 2. Dorothy Chislett (St) 1:14.99; 4. Estelle Auleciems (St) 1:19.38.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Hannah Dettmann, Malaina Fragnito, Annika Johns and Lily Mayek) 3:57.05; 3. Stillwater (Sandy Liu, Eva Johns, Erin Wurgler and Grace Sneden) 4:06.86.