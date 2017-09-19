Column: Choosing face time over FaceTime

Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)

The Wi-Fi router is currently unplugged and buried underneath a bag of potatoes in the pantry. I am running out of places to hide confiscated electronics, so until Sunday night’s dinner of Swiss chicken and baked potatoes, the pantry is the current stronghold. If I get lazy and order takeout, I figure it’s safe until at least Tuesday morning.

At least I can’t hear the pantry from my bedroom.

“Honey, your underwear are ringing,” says my tired husband at 3 a.m. on a Wednesday.

“Singing?” my weary response.

I do remember some novel bachelorette gifts which may be stuffed in the back of my drawer, but nothing that could carry a tune.

“Ringing. Your underwear are calling.”

Under normal conditions, I would have returned with a string of inappropriate comebacks and a smirk as wide as a Nebraska corn field. But, I’m slow at 3 a.m. Slow and blind, like that 99 year old tortoise at the Como Zoo that repeatedly runs into the feeding shed. It’s just a matter of time until I run into a feeding shed.

Even without glasses on, I can see a curious glow coming from my dresser, not unlike Sigourney Weaver’s demon fridge in “Ghostbusters.” Someone is calling, and it’s not Bill Murray.

While the threat of rummaging through your mother’s underwear might be an effective deterrent, it does not stop incoming Snapchat updates from other teenage households. Apparently, there is a gaggle of kids awake at 3 a.m. keeping their streaks alive. And friends (or parents) awake.

I am losing the electronics war.

Studies have shown that the human brain releases dopamine, the neurochemical known as the “reward molecule” in response to positive social media interactions (Facebook “likes” and new Instagram or Snapchat followers) in the same way an addict’s brain responds to a potential hit of pleasure, be it drugs, gambling or sex. Our kids (and one might argue, our entire society) are quite literally rewarded with a physical “high” when engaged in social media. We are raising little media addicts, and addiction is a dangerous enemy.

I am not without blame. None of us are.

Our kids have smartphones. Our readers have Kindles. Our toddlers have iPads. We have been placing electronic devices into their hands since they were old enough to eat Cheerios. Electronics are the new brightly colored pacifiers, with customizable and drop-proof cases.

Most of all, our kids have grown up watching us value media engagement. At our work. In our cars. At the store. On television. Always in hand’s reach.

Preschool teachers are posting signs to remind parents to put away their phones when they pick up their own children. Churches are politely reminding parishioners to turn off their ringers at the beginning of the service. The president of the United States updates his Twitter account with regularity (and impulsivity). Every single day, our kids are watching us and deciphering what is truly valued in society. Right now, they are convinced, it’s the next iPhone release.

We owe them more. We owe them time at the dinner table discussing our common distaste of boiled brussels sprouts. Time in the Suburban discussing embarrassing cafeteria follies or fear of broken locker combinations. We owe them time on the couch with a guitar or a magazine. And most certainly we owe them time to write or draw or scribble on a blank page without needing anyone else to like it or not like it.

We are working on more sophisticated tactics than burying the Wi-Fi in the pantry, but until then, I will try to be more conscious of how I engage with media and, more importantly, how I engage with my children. Face time without the help of an app.

Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.