Girls cross country: Weaver paces Stillwater to runner-up finish

Contributing to the Stillwater girls’ cross country team’s runner-up showing at the Faribault Invitational on Friday, Sept. 8 were, front row, from left, Anne Kiolbasa, Analee Weaver and Lizzie Campbell. Second row, Megan Lampright, Lindsey Purrington, Jenna Schwingler and Elsa Huckels. (Contributed photo by Dave Brandt)

FARIBAULT — Running its first 5-kilometer race of the season, the Stillwater girls’ cross country team surged to second place in the Faribault Invitational on Friday, Sept. 8 at North Alexander Park. The Ponies totaled 86 points to finish behind only Farmington (66) in the 18-team field.

The Ponies finished fifth in the Rosemount Irish Invitational, which is a 3,200-meter race, to open the season on Sept. 1.

Freshman Ana Weaver set the pace for Stillwater at Faribault, finishing sixth overall with a time of 20:13.2.

“I’m just getting to know her but she has a lot of potential,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said. “She just goes out and races and doesn’t over-think things too much.”

Stillwater’s next four finishers were separated by just 13 seconds, led by Anne Kiolbasa in 18th place with a time of 20:41.1. Elsa Huckels finished one spot back in 19th place with a time of 20:45.6 and teammates Lindsey Purrington (20:53.9) and Lizzie Campbell (20:54.6) placed 21st and 22nd.

Jenna Schwingler also placed 28th for the Ponies in a time of 21:11.

“It was big jump from Rosemount where we ran a mile-and-a-half, but Faribault is a very flat course,” Podolske said. “Ana was up there and the other kids really ran well together. They’re running faster than they were a year ago at this time. They’re working really hard to try and improve and push the envelope a little bit. They worked really hard all summer and their hard work is paying off.”

• Seventh-grader Avery Braunhauser (20:22.8) and sophomore Libby Tuttle (21:24.6) finished first and second to help lead Stillwater to a first-place finish in the JV race on Friday. Rana Kraftson (21:36.8) and Bethany Olson (21:46.2) placed fifth and sixth as the Ponies outscored runner-up Shakopee 30-36 for the title.

The Ponies finished third in the C race with 75 points. Adah Lindquist was Stillwater’s top finisher in eighth place with a time of 10:58.2.

Team standings

1. Farmington 66; 2. Stillwater 86; 3. Shakopee 119; 4. Lakeville North 141; 5. Rochester Mayo 153; 6. Faribault 179; 7. Apple Valley 181; 8. Owatonna 199; 9. Mankato West 221; 10. Northfield 249; 11. Winona 292; 12. Heritage Christian Academy 303; 13. Minneapolis South 326; 14. Totino-Grace 389; 15. Bloomington Kennedy 391; 16. Mankato East 428; Albert Lea and Math & Science Academy, inc.

Stillwater results

6. Analee Weaver 20:13.2; 18. Anne Kiolbasa 20:41.1; 19. Elsa Huckels 20:45.6; 21. Lindsey Purrington 20:53.9; 22. Lizzie Campbell 20:54.6; 28. Jenna Schwingler 21:11.0; Megan Lampright, DNF. Individual medalist — Anna Fenske (Farmington) 18:31.8.