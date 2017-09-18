Fall Color Finder goes live as MN DNR predicts ‘near perfect fall leaf season’

Adequate rainfall nearly statewide, combined with lots of summer sunshine point to a beautiful fall leaf season, according to the Minnesota DNR.

Every Thursday throughout fall, people can consult the Fall Color Finder to learn more about peak fall color (mndnr.gov/fallcolors). This tool comes courtesy of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division and features:

• A map that shows peak color across Minnesota.

• A link to fall color programs and events.

• A slideshow.

• A photo uploader for sharing fall photos.

Rainfall and sunshine throughout the summer months determine the depth of color each fall in Minnesota. Kao Thao, a naturalist with Fort Snelling State Park, said that temperatures also come into play. An early frost, for example, cuts short fall co

lor.

“A light frost at the start of the color season actually helps produce vivid color,” Thao said. “During those summers when we experience a severe drought, colors are dulled somewhat. But we had plenty of rain and there’s always plenty of sunlight, so the leaf season at Fort Snelling State Park should be beautiful.”

Elsewhere the west-central and northwestern parts of the state saw less rain this summer than the metro area. Sometimes less rain, but not drought conditions, actually increases the color display, the DNR says.

Just why do those leaves change color? Longer end-of-summer days and shorter bouts with sunshine as well as cooler nights trigger the color change, the DNR says. The most brilliant leaves show their hues after many warm and sunny days and cool nights.

Those shorter periods of daylight mean a closing off of the leaf veins that carry liquid sugar in and out of leaves. As a consequence, sugars in the leaf permit the red and purple colors to develop. Purple-like and red pigments are found in the leaves of maple and oak, some varieties of ash, and tall shrubs like cherry, sumac and viburnum.

Yellow is present in leaves all summer long, but the color is revealed when the green pigment in chlorophyll breaks down. The yellow leaves, found in ash, aspen, basswood, birch, cottonwood and elm, may be short in lifespan when there are drought conditions. If it’s dry, not as much sugar is produced so there isn’t as much color.

As a general rule, colors typically peak between mid-September and early October in the northern third of Minnesota, between late September and early October in the central third of the state, and between late September and mid-October in the southern third, which includes the Twin Cities.

State park fall programs are listed in the 2017 “Programs and Events” sampler available at state parks and recreation areas, Twin Cities libraries, and at metro outdoor retail stores. The DNR Information Center will mail the brochure if requested. A listing of all fall programs can be found online at mndnr.gov/fallcolor.