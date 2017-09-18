Boys cross country: Ponies top field at Faribault

The Stillwater boys’ cross country team ran to a victory in the Faribault Invitational on Friday, Sept. 8. Team members include, from left, Matt Payne, Alex Vagle, Jacob Ring, Jared Brandt, Johann Noer, Max Korth and Steven Lang. (Contributed photos by Dave Brandt)

FARIBAULT — An almost entirely new varsity lineup produced a familiar result for the Stillwater boys’ cross country team at the Faribault Invitational.

The Ponies outdistanced runner-up Farmington 99-117 to claim their ninth consecutive title in this event on Friday, Sept. 8 at North Alexander Park. St. Thomas Academy finished third in the 17-team field with 119 points.

Lloyd Young of Bloomington Kennedy was the individual medalist with a winning time of 16:40.

Six of the seven runners in Stillwater’s lineup had never run a varsity race, but they delivered a strong performance with just 23 seconds separating its top five runners.

Max Korth finished 14th in a time of 17:21 to set the pace for the Ponies, who are ranked No. 3 in the state coaches poll. Johann Noer (17:29) and Jared Brandt (17:33) finished 18th and 19th to earn individual medals — which were reserved for the top 20 individuals. Below, senior Max Korth led the Ponies with a 14th-place finish in a time of 17:21.

“Jared Brandt ran his first varsity race ever and he got a medal. Noer ran his first varsity race and got a medal and it was Korth’s first varsity race ever and he earned a medal,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “That was all great.”

Jacob Ring, the only member of this lineup with previous varsity experience, finished 22nd in a time of 17:39 and Matt Payne completed the scoring in 26th place with a time of 17:44.

Stillwater ran eight different runners on varsity in its season opener at Marshfield, where the Ponies finished second behind top-ranked Wayzata.

The Ponies finished strong over the second half of this race, which is something the team has been working on since the end of last season.

“They were pretty much even at about halfway, but they ran really tough over the second half,” Christensen said. “Jacob Ring ran really tough over the second half — they all did.”

Stillwater’s depth was also evident with it’s top finisher in 14th place on the team card.

“It’s a team game,” Christensen said.

• Will Seck (18:19.25) and Patrick McDowell (18:30.37) finished 1-2 in the JV race to help Stillwater outdistance Lakeville North 29-88 for the title in the 16-team event. Eric Norton also placed fifth for the Ponies in a time of 18:35.06.

Stillwater was second in the C race with 45 points, finishing 16 points behind winner Lakeville North (29). Daniel Beletsky was the top finisher for the Ponies in seventh place in the 2,400-meter race with a time of 8:56.6.

• The Ponies were scheduled to compete in the Rochester Mayo Invite on Sept. 14. The team will also be represented by seven runners in the Heartland Classic on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Ames, Iowa. According to Christensen, that race is expected to draw five of the top six ranked teams in the Heartland Region.

Team standings

1. Stillwater 99; 2. Farmington 117; 3. St. Thomas Academy 119; 4. Winona 123; 5. Owatonna 154; 6. Apple Valley 157; 7. Mankato West 195; 8. Northfield 264; 9. Rochester Mayo 273; 10. Lakeville North 276; 11. Shakopee 277; 12. Albert Lea 294; 13. Faribault 298; 14. Heritage Christian Academy 302; 15. Minneapolis South 336; 16. Bloomington Kennedy 420; 17. Totino-Grace 449.

Stillwater results

14. Max Korth 17:21.03; 18. Johann Noer 17:29.08; 19. Jared Brandt 17:33.05; 22. Jacob Ring 17:39.48; 26. Matt Payne 17:44.04; 49. Alex Vagle 18:12.25; 77. Steven Lang 18:44.39. Individual medalist — 1. Lloyd Young (BK) 16:40.0.