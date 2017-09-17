Rogness and Scott are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Sydney Rogness

Sydney Rogness — Girls swimming and diving

The Stillwater girls’ swimming and diving team is off to another strong start and Sydney Rogness has provided her share of highlights for the defending conference and section champions.

The freshman won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle and contributed to a victory in the 200 freestyle relay as Stillwater took top honors at the 11-team White Bear Lake Invitational on Sept. 9. Rogness also won two events (50 freestyle and 100 breastroke) and swam on a winning relay as the Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) defeated Woodbury in an SEC dual on Sept. 7.

Spencer Scott

Spencer Scott — Boys soccer

After providing 14 goals and six assists as part of a balanced attack for the Stillwater boys’ soccer team a year ago, Spencer Scott has taken over a larger share of the scoring load this fall for the defending state champs.

The junior forward scored three goals, including the game-winner in the final minute of overtime, in Stillwater’s 3-2 conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Sept. 12. Scott also delivered three goals for the Ponies (2-0-0 SEC, 7-0-1) in the team’s 3-1 victory over highly regarded Cedarburg in a nonconference game on Sept. 9.