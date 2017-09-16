Willernie man convicted of felony sexual assault

A 21-year-old Willernie man has been convicted of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct after he pleaded guilty to the rape of a 16-year-old Bayport girl in July 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, Quinton Riley Lannue texted the victim shortly after she arrived at home from work, asking to hang out with her. The victim told police that she was reluctant to be alone with Lannue, so she invited two friends to join them.

The criminal complaint states that Lannue showed up and brought with him two containers of alcohol and a hookah. According to the criminal complaint, the group of four drank the alcohol and smoked from the hookah.

According to the criminal complaint, the two friends left to walk to a nearby gas station. While alone with the victim, Lannue held her down and sexually assaulted her, according to the criminal complaint.

Lannue served 292 days in jail and received 15 years probation. He has been registered as a predatory sex offender.