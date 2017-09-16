Girls soccer: Ponies improve to 2-0 in SEC

After maneuvering around the goalkeeper, Stillwater’s Julia Bernard punches the ball into the net for the game-winning goal in a 1-0 Suburban East Conference girls’ soccer victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Junior goaltender Evie Kohn notched her second consecutive shutout to start Suburban East Conference play as the Stillwater girls’ soccer team blanked Cretin-Derham Hall 1-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the third shutout in six games this season for the Ponies (2-0-0 SEC, 4-1-1), who also shut out Park 3-0 in their conference opener on Sept. 7. Dara Andringa

“That’s something we’re focusing on because we gave up a lot of goals at the beginning of the season,” Stillwater coach Mike Huber said. “It was a good overall team effort. Being a conference game, it’s obviously big, so we’ll continue to move forward from here.”

Julia Bernard delivered the deciding goal for the Ponies in the 15th minute. The senior forward took a through ball from Hannah Beech and nudged it around the keeper before giving it one final kick into the empty net.

“I thought overall we controlled the game from start to finish, but we’re struggling to create better opportunities to score,” Huber said. “We still had a lot of great chances and great opportunities, but we need to be better at being creative and getting more opportunities.”

Stillwater outshot the Raiders 10-2.

“Our energy and effort was great,” Huber said. “Defensively we’re doing fine, we just have to find a way to give ourselves more of a comfortable lead.”

Cretin-Derham Hall 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 1 0 — 1

St — 15:00 — Julia Bernard (Hannah Beech)

Shots on goal — C-DH: 2; St: 10.

Corner kicks — C-DH: 3; St: 5.

Fouls — C-DH: 8; St: 6.

Goalie saves — C-DH: Liz Wirt 9; St: Evie Kohn 2.

Stillwater 3, Park 0

At Oak Park Heights, Macala Vilme provided a much-needed boost for the Ponies as time expired in the first half and Olivia Knox added two goals after halftime to lift Stillwater to a 3-0 conference triumph over Park on Thursday, Sept. 7 at SAHS.

The Ponies outshot Park 22-5, but had little to show for its efforts until Vilme’s goal just before the break.

“It was a great goal by Macala to give us some momentum going into the second half,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “Without that goal, it would have been a different battle in the second half.”

Vilme’s goal came on a corner kick with less than 10 seconds remaining. The ball bounced around the box until finding the junior midfielder, who drilled a shot inside the far post. Dara Andringa was credited with the assist.

Knox increased Stillwater’s lead in the 76th minute and struck again just three minutes later on an assist by Hannah Beech to build a three-goal cushion.

The Wolfpack created few opportunities against Stillwater.

“The shots they had were from distance and nothing was really dangerous from their end of it,” Huber said. “Defnesively, we were solid and our mids worked hard.”

The coach said he’s hoping the Ponies can create more opportunities outside of their set plays going forward.

“It goes back to the same frustration of not creating a lot of great opportunities,” Huber said. “Over half our goals are coming directly from corner kicks or right after corner kicks or a scramble in front of the net. I wasn’t too concerned with Park scoring goals, but we need to find a way to get balls in the net earlier in the game.

“Our schedule gets tougher and we have a lot of top teams coming up. We just have to keep progressing and getting better as the year goes on.”

Park 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 1 2 — 3

St — 40:00 — Macala Vilme (Dara Andringa)

St — 76:00 — Olivia Knox

St — 79:00 — Knox (Hannah Beech)

Shots on goal — Par: 5; St: 22.

Corner kicks — Par: 0; St: 3.

Fouls — Par: 16; St: 10.

Goalie saves — Par: NA 19; St: Evie Kohn 5.

