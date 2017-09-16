Boys soccer: Stillwater tops C-DH; battles Marquette to 2-all tie

Stillwater’s Spencer Scott drills a header into the net in the final minute of overtime as the Ponies defeat Cretin-Derham Hall 3-2 in a Suburban East Conference boys’ soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Following a productive weekend in Wisconsin, the Stillwater boys’ soccer team returned home for a tough battle with Cretin-Derham Hlal on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Stillwater Area High School.

The top-ranked Ponies scored with less than a minute remaining in overtime to secure a 3-2 victory and run their unbeaten streak in Suburban East Conference play to 18 games over the past three seasons.

Stillwater (2-0-0 SEC, 7-0-1) had a 27-game winning streak stopped after playing highly regarded Marquette University High School to a 2-all draw in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 8 and followed that up with a 3-1 victory over Cedarburg on Saturday, Sept. 9. Marquette is the top-ranked team in Wisconsin’s largest-school division and also ranked No. 2 behind the Ponies in the USA Today/United Soccer Coaches Region VI Poll. Cedarburg is the third-ranked team in Wisconsin’s Division 2.

“The weekend was a learning experience and also a confidence builder and team bonding experience for the kids,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said.

Stillwater 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2 (OT)

At Oak Park Heights, after trailing in a game just twice all season a year ago, the Ponies have been challenged with deficit in four of their first eight games this season. Smothers would like to see better play from the start, but appreciates the resiliency the team has displayed this season and again while rallying to defeat the Raiders 3-2 in overtime on Sept. 12 at SAHS. Stillwater’s Spencer Scott reacts to his game-winning goal in overtime against Cretin-Derham Hall.

“I’m certainly pleased with their reaction,” the coach said. “I like the fact they keep pushing and have that resiliency. I’d like to see that resiliency to start the games, but that’s going to come with the maturity of this team as it goes.”

Spencer Scott continued his torrid scoring pace while scoring all three goals against the Raiders. The junior forward scored in the 16th minute on an assist from Kyle Ammerman to provide a 1-0 lead.

The Raiders (0-1-1, 2-4-2) answered, however, with goals in the 25th and 28th minute to surge in front 2-1.

Stillwater’s response came with nine minutes remaining in regulation as Scott scored his second goal on a free kick.

“When they tied the game, they recognized the opportunity to go win the game was there,” Smothers said.

There was just 45 seconds remaining in overtime when Scott struck again while heading in a pass from Ammerman to set off a celebration that was equal parts jubilation and relief for the Ponies.

The victory keeps Stillwater on top of the conference standings with East Ridge (2-0, 5-1) and Roseville (2-0-0, 4-1-1).

“We started out very flat, even though we had the lead,” Smothers said. “In trying to shape the right mentality, the hope is that they’ve now seen how things can go against them if they’re not mentally and emotionally focused in from the start of the game.

“Cretin has a good team and I think some of our players just assumed this was going to be an easier game — and we’re not in position to assume that about anyone we play.”

This marked the second straight three-goal game for Scott, who also provided all of the scoring in Stillwater’s victory over Cedarburg.

“It was a great effort from Spencer,” Smothers said. “He really rose to the occasion. It shows the leadership qualities of a player like that. He was willing to put the team on his shoulders and carry them through a bad stretch. I’m proud of him.”

C-D Hall 2 0 0 — 2

Stillwater 1 1 1 — 3

Stillwater 3, Cedarburg 1

At Cedarburg, Wis., it was a quick turnaround for the Ponies after playing Marquette the previous evening, but Stillwater jumped out to a three-goal lead before conceding a goal to Cedarburg in the 65th minute.

Spencer Scott scored all three goals for the Ponies, who stayed with the families of Cedarburg players the previous night. Scott opened the scoring in the fourth minute after taking a penalty kick that was earned by Jorge Malon.

The Ponies extended the lead to 2-0 when Scott scored an unassisted goal in the 25th minute. Then in the 55th minute, defender Logan Huber fed Scott on a breakaway that he finished for a three-goal cushion.

“We got off to a quick start,” Smothers said. “We really took it to them in the first half.”

The Bulldogs, who defeated Hudson 4-2 the previous night, eventually spoiled Stillwater’s shutout bid in the 65th minute.

“Cedarburg is a very good team and it showed a lot of maturity on our kids,” Smothers said. “I was very impressed with their maturity to get themselves up for a big game after playing a much bigger game the night before.”

Stillwater 2 1 — 3

Cedarburg 0 1 — 1

Stillwater 2, Marquette 2

At Cedarburg, Wis., an estimated 1,000 spectators showed up for the showdown between nationally ranked teams and the Ponies and Hilltoppers put on a show. Marquette is the three-time defending Division 1 state championship and the Hilltoppers have claimed a total of 12 state titles since 2000, including six of the last seven.

The Hilltoppers scored just nine minutes into the game as Stillwater struggled early to adjust to their pace.

“It was a good goal, but something we should have been able to prevent,” Smothers said. “It was clear the atmosphere was unnerving to our players and they were much quicker than our defense cold deal with, but our defense made mental adjustments to the pace of play.”

Stillwater turned up the defensive pressure and Jorge Malon evened the score with a goal in the 22nd minute on an assist by Nick Smetana.

The Ponies opened up a 2-1 lead five minutes later as Smetana set up Max Stauffer for the go-ahead goal.

“At that point we had three or four other really good opportunities to expand the lead and were frustrated we hadn’t,” Smothers said.

Marquette pulled even on a penalty kick in the 58th minute and the teams remained deadlocked the rest of the way.

“It was a game nobody wanted to lose,” Smothers said. “I thought the 2-2 game was the right result in the end the way both teams played the game.”

The game featured a big crowd, large student section and provided an opportunity for Stillwater to face a team which plays a different style than most in Minnesota.

“Marquette has five or six Division I commits and it was a great experience from the start and a great learning experience for our players,” Smothers said. “They move the ball on the ground effectively and they’re possession-based teams. Marquette is exceptional and they want to use short passes connected with all the players on the field. High school teams in Minnesota will do that for two or three passes and then move it forward big. It was a contrast of styles.”

Stillwater 0 2 0 — 2

Marquette 1 1 0 — 2