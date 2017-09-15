Volleyball: Stillwater captures title at Apple Valley Aerie Challenge

APPLE VALLEY — The Stillwater volleyball team continued its impressive start this season while capturing the championship at the 16-team Apple Valley Aerie Challenge on Sept. 8-9.

The Ponies (6-2) did not lose a set in the tournament, including their 25-19, 25-20 victory over previously unbeaten Stewartville in the finals. The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the Class AA state coaches poll.

“It was just a good tournament, especially to win them all in straight sets,” Ponies coach Bob Fisher said.

The only losses this season for Stillwater, which is ranked No. 4 in the state coaches poll, have come against top-ranked Eagan and No. 3-ranked Champlin Park — both in five games.

Stillwater also competed without junior outside hitter Lexi Oeltjen, who is resting an ankle injury. The Ponies also did not have the services of senior and returning all-conference outside hitter Kayla Gjerde on Saturday because she was taking an ACT test.

“Without Kayla and Lexi, it just showed how much talent we have on this team,” Fisher said. “They’re playing really well.”

Stillwater’s hitting percentage against Stewartville was .270 for the match and senior Rachel Houle led the way for the Ponies with nine kills. Juniors Brooke Aschenbrener and Reece Koehler each hit over .400 while Katie Krenz finished with four kills and zero errors in 15 attempts.

“That’s pretty efficient for somebody who is not a typical outside hitter, but she’s a good athlete who can get up and swing,” Fisher said of Krenz, who is normally a back-row specialist. “The girls are so complementary the way their skills line up and they can play multiple spots.”

Junior Olivia Walsh totaled 20 set assists for the Ponies, who also played strong defense against the Tigers.

“The girls really have a passion for keeping the ball off the floor,” Fisher said.

Stillwater 2, Mounds View 0

The Ponies were scheduled to face Mounds View in their Suburban East Conference opener on Sept. 14, but the teams also met in the semifinals at Apple Valley. Stillwater dispatched the Mustangs 25-15, 25-18 to earn a spot in the tourney finals.

Houle and Aschenbrener each finished with seven kills to lead the Ponies while Koehler added six kills. Stillwater was strong on the attack throughout, hitting .325 in the match.

“We passed very well in this match,” Fisher said. “If we pass like that, we’re going to be hard to beat.”

Stillwater also racked up eight ace serves, including five in Game 1, with just one serving error.

“That was good,” Fisher said.

Stillwater 2, Concordia Academy 0

Stillwater held off a late charge in the opening set and went on to defeat Concordia Academy 25-23, 25-19 in the second round of the tournament on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Beacons were the state runner-up in Class AA a year ago and are ranked seventh in the most recent state coaches poll.

“It was a good match,” Fisher said. “They’re a nice team. We had a nice lead throughout, but they came back a little at the end and we had to clamp down to close it out in Game 1.”

Houle finished with 10 kills and Gjerde finished with eight to lead a balanced attack as the Ponies hit .340 as a team. Aschenbrener and Koehler each hit over .500 and combined for 11 kills.

Britta Borrman led the Ponies defensively with 17 digs.

“For two games, that’s pretty good,” Fisher said. “She’s been our digs leader all year.”

Walsh finished with 23 set assists and added seven digs.

“It was another nice match for her,” Fisher said. “She’s playing very well.”

Gjerde added five digs.

Stillwater 2, St. Francis 0

The Ponies came out strong in the opener, defeating St. Francis 25-4, 25-10.

“The girls came out and were ready to play at a high level,” Fisher said. “They played really well.”

Houle finished with nine kills on 13 attempts while Aschenbrener and Krenz each added six kills. Stillwater hit .444 as a team.

“We passed well and served them real tough,” Fisher said.

Walsh guided the attack while providing 17 set assists.

