Summons – SUMMONS

LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF LAND

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

NO. 82-C-16-4525

In the Matter of the Application of

DAVID N. HERREID

to register the title to the following described real estate situated in Washington County, Minnesota, namely:

That part of Government Lot 1, Section 35, Township 28, Range 20, Washington County, Minnesota, described as commencing at the northwest corner of said Section 35; thence on an assumed bearing of North 88 degrees 50 minutes 56 seconds East, along the north line of said Section 35 and the north line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 2580.00 feet to an iron monument and the point of beginning of the parcel to be described; thence South 38 degrees 40 minutes 04 seconds East 259.54 feet to a northerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230; thence North 52 degrees 37 minutes 42 seconds East, along said northerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230, a distance of 45.42 feet to an angle point in said northerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230; thence North 88 degrees 56 minutes 03 seconds East, along said northerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230, a distance of 70.59 feet to a northeast corner of said parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230; thence South 35 degrees 30 minutes 22 seconds East, along an easterly line of said parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230, a distance of 48.02 feet to an angle point in said easterly line of said parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230; thence South 11 degrees 25 minutes 22 seconds East, along said easterly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230, a distance of 326.28 feet to an angle point in said easterly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230; thence South 7 degrees 34 minutes 38 seconds West, along said easterly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230, a distance of 155.92 feet to an angle point in said easterly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230; thence South 39 degrees 11 minutes 38 seconds West, along said easterly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230, a distance of 122.54 feet to a southeasterly corner of said parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230; thence South 84 degrees 04 minutes 38 seconds West, along a southerly line of said parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230, a distance of 71.32 feet to a point of curvature in said southerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230; thence westerly a distance of 3.59 feet on a non-tangential curve concave to the north, having a radius of 35.01 feet, a central angle of 5 degrees 52 minutes 53 seconds and a chord which bears South 87 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West to the intersection of said southerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 61230 with the northerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 55707; thence South 78 degrees 53 minutes 30 seconds East, along said northerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 55707, a distance of 57.37 feet to an angle point in said northerly line of the parcel of land described in

Certificate of Title No. 55707; thence North 84 degrees 12 minutes 35 seconds East, along said northerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 55707, a distance of 96.99 feet to a northeast corner of said parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 55707; thence North 11 degrees 41 minutes 13 seconds East a distance of 171.65 feet to the southwest corner of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 44149, said corner marked with a Judicial Landmark; thence North 8 degrees 37 minutes 22 seconds West, along the westerly line of said parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 44149, a distance of 233.59 feet to the northwest corner of said parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 44149, said corner marked with a Judicial Landmark; thence North 73 degrees 04 minutes 14 seconds East, along a northerly line of said parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 44149, a distance of 116.75 feet to an angle point in said northerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 44149, said angle point marked with a Judicial Landmark; thence South 17 degrees 31 minutes 15 seconds East, along said northerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 44149, a distance of 9.71 feet to an angle point in said northerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 44149, said angle point marked with a Judicial Landmark; thence North 73 degrees 05 minutes 20 seconds East, along said northerly line of the parcel of land described in Certificate of Title No. 44149, a distance of 180.89 feet to a Judicial Landmark; thence continuing North 73 degrees 05 minutes 20 seconds East 46 feet, more or less, to the shore line of Lake St. Croix; thence northwesterly, along said shore line of Lake St. Croix, a distance of 350 feet, more or less, to said north line of Government Lot 1; thence South 88 degrees 50 minutes 56 seconds West, along said north line of Government Lot 1, a distance of 520 feet to the point of beginning.

Applicant vs. MARVIN D. SILVER, PATRICIA M. SILVER, MRS. MARVIN D. SILVER, JAMES G. NELSON, DOROTHY A. NELSON, NORTHERN STATES POWER COMPANY (now known as XCEL ENERGY INC.), STATE OF MINNESOTA, TOWN OF AFTON, DAVID BOORMAN AND JACQUELINE J. BOORMAN, TRUSTEES, OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST, UNDER THE DAVID BOORMAN AND JACQUELINE J. BOORMAN LIVING TRUST DATED AUGUST 10, 1995, DAVID BOORMAN, JACQUELINE J. BOORMAN, MRS. DAVID BOORMAN, FARM CREDIT EMPLOYEES FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, a U.S. Corporation under the laws of the U.S. Government; DAVID M. HERREID, RIVER ROAD SOUTH LLC, PATRICIA K. ROUTSON, CHRISTOPHER J. BERNARDY, WAI YEE L. BERNARDY, DAPHNE R. WALMER, WILLIAM D. HARPER, TRUDY M. HARPER, BRIAN DiLORENZO, CHARLOTTE V. DiLORENZO, LORING W. McALLISTER, LUCY McALLISTER, MICHAEL R. ORTH, CYNTHIA M. KIVISTO, DUANE H. TANGEN, KAREN J. TANGEN, CAROL I. LAITATA, JAMES KOKLAVY, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR TRADITION MORTGAGE, LLC, BANK OF AMERICA, N. A, and CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP.;

also all heirs and devisees of any of the above-named persons who are deceased; and all other persons or parties unknown, claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Application or amendments herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicant. If you fail to answer within 20 days, you will be in default and a final order may be issued without your participation. To answer, you must a) file an answer with the court; b) pay the court filing fee or obtain an order waiving the fee; c) serve your answer on the Applicants attorney or the Applicant, if self-represented. Your answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, the answer may be filed at: Washington County District Court, Civil Filing, 14949 – 62nd Street North, P.O. Box 3802, Stillwater, MN 55082 with a check payable to District Court Administrator for $299.00 for the filing fee, or with ah order waiving the fee.

The contents of the court file are viewable at: Washington County District Court, Civil Division, 14949 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082.

Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court, and the seal thereof, at Minneapolis, in said Washington County, this 30 day of August 2017.

By: /s/ Elizabeth Olson

Deputy

Approved as to form:

By: /s/ EDWARD SIMONET,

Examiner of Titles

TIMOTHY PAUL BRAUSEN

Attorney for Applicants

8301 Virginia Circle North

St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Telephone 952-451-8492

Email: [email protected]

Attorney ID No. 11022

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 15, 22, 29, 2017

