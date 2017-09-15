Summons – SUMMONS

LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF LAND

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

NO. 82-C-16-4524

In the Matter of the Application of

DUANE H. TANGEN and KAREN J. TANGEN

to register the title to the following described real estate situated in Washington County, Minnesota, namely:

That part of Government Lot 1, Section 35, Township 28, Range 20, Washington County, Minnesota, described as commencing at the northwest corner of said Government Lot 1; thence North 88 degrees 50 minutes 56 seconds East, along the north line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 169.50 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel to be described; thence South 88 degrees 50 minutes 56 seconds West, along said north line of Government Lot 1, a distance of 169.50 feet to said northwest corner of Government Lot 1; thence South 1 degree 12 minutes 22 seconds East, along the west line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 790.77 feet; thence North 87 degrees 44 minutes 47 seconds East 381.42 feet to the centerline of the Town Road; thence North 2 degrees 12 minutes 04 seconds West, along said centerline of the Town Road, a distance of 60.42 feet to a point of tangency in said centerline of the Town Road; thence northerly 12.68 feet, along said centerline of the Town Road, being a tangential curve concave to the east, having a radius of 185.00 feet and a central angle of 3 degrees 55 minutes 40 seconds to Line A described below; thence westerly and northerly along said Line A to the point of beginning.

Line A is described as beginning at the point of beginning described above; thence South 4 degrees 50 minutes 29 seconds East 715.48 feet; thence North 87 degrees 34 minutes 56 seconds East 165.69 feet to said centerline of the Town Road and the point of termination of said Line A.

Applicants vs. HERBERT N. JOHNSON, ELLA JOHNSON, MRS. HERBERT N. JOHNSON, STATE OF MINNESOTA, EASTERN HEIGHTS STATE BANK OF SAINT PAUL, MICHAEL R. ORTH, and CYNTHIA M. KIVISTO;

also all heirs and devisees of any of the above-named persons who are deceased; and all other persons or parties unknown, claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Application or amendments herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicant. If you fail to answer within 20 days, you will be in default and a final order may be issued without your participation. To answer, you must a) file an answer with the court; b) pay the court filing fee or obtain an order waiving the fee; c) serve your answer on the Applicants attorney or the Applicant, if self-represented. Your answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, the answer may be filed at: Washington County District Court, Civil Filing, 14949 – 62nd Street North, P.O. Box 3802, Stillwater, MN 55082 with a check payable to District Court Administrator for $299.00 for the filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee.

The contents of the court file are viewable at: Washington County District Court, Civil Division, 14949 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082.

Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court, and the seal thereof, at Minneapolis, in said Washington County, this 30 day of August 2017.

By: /s/ Elizabeth Olson

Deputy

Approved as to form:

By: /s/ EDWARD SIMONET

Examiner of Titles

TIMOTHY PAUL BRAUSEN

Attorney for Applicants

8301 Virginia Circle North

St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Telephone 952-451-8492

Email: [email protected]

Attorney ID No. 11022

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 15, 22, 29, 2017

733338