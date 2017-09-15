Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-3804

In Re: Estate of

Clifton Lee Havener, Jr., aka

Clifton Lee Havener,

Clifton L. Havener, and

Clifton Havener,

Decedent.

Linda Louise Havener (Petitioner) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on October 31, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Courthouse, 14949 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota, on the petition.

The petition represents that the Decedent died testate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court probate the decedents last Will dated September 26, 2001, determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.

Dated: September 11, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Ellen S. Maas,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

/s/ J. Johnson,

Deputy

Attorneys for Petitioner:

Gene E. Adkins (#20951x)

HITCHCOCK LAW FIRM, PLLC

The Barrister Building

1465 Arcade Street

Saint Paul, MN 55106

Telephone: (651) 772-3401

Facsimile: (651) 772-2115

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 15, 22, 2017

732979