Notice of Public Hearings – TOWN OF WEST LAKELAND

WASHINGTON COUNTY

MINNESOTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the Town Board of the Town of West Lakeland will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the regular town meeting place in the Oakland Junior High School, 820 Manning Avenue North, Lake Elmo, MN to consider an application by James and Yvonne White, the owners of the property located at 2889 Overlook Avenue North; and David and Elizabeth Bonestroo, the owners of the property located at 2855 Overlook Avenue North, all being in the Town of West Lakeland for vacation of a portion of Overlook Avenue described as follows:

That portion of Overlook Avenue North adjacent to Lots 1 and 2, Block Two, as dedicated on the plat of PHEASANT RIDGE 2ND ADDITION, Washington County, Minnesota which lies easterly of a line that is parallel and distant 60.00 feet easterly of the easterly line of Lot 1, Block One, said addition and which lies southerly of a line perpendicular to said easterly line of Lot 1, Block One, produced from the northwest corner of said Lot 1, Block Two. Reserving an easement for drainage and utility purposes over that part of the above portion of Overlook Avenue North described herein.

Survey maps depicting and describing the specific area to be vacated is on file with the Town Clerk. All interested persons will have an opportunity to be heard at the hearing. Written comments may be submitted to the Town Clerk prior to the hearing.

Dated: September 13, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE TOWN BOARD

Carrie Seifert, Town Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 15, 2017

733738