Notice of Public Hearings – TOWN OF WEST LAKELAND

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the Town Board of the Town of West Lakeland will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the regular town meeting place in the Oakland Junior High School, 820 Manning Avenue North, Lake Elmo, MN 55042 to consider an application by Steven and Kelly Bowen, 772 Neal Avenue North, for a variance to allow the garage addition to be less than 25 feet setback from the south property line. All interested persons will have a chance to be heard at the public hearing.

Dated: September 13, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE TOWN BOARD

Carrie Seifert, Town Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 15, 2017

733734