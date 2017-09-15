City – CITY OF LAKELAND

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF ASSEMBLY
OF THE PERSONNEL COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that members of the Personnel Committee for the City of Lakeland, Washington County, Minnesota will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2017 at the former City Hall located at 690 Quinnell Avenue North in Lakeland.
The purpose of the Personnel Committee meeting is to discuss the following agenda item:
Staff Performance Review
This will be a closed session meeting pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05 Subd. 3(a)
Dated this 12th day of September, 2017
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL
Jennifer Hutchins Farrell
City Clerk
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
September 15, 2017
733163