City – CITY OF LAKELAND

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF ASSEMBLY

OF THE PERSONNEL COMMITTEE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that members of the Personnel Committee for the City of Lakeland, Washington County, Minnesota will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2017 at the former City Hall located at 690 Quinnell Avenue North in Lakeland.

The purpose of the Personnel Committee meeting is to discuss the following agenda item:

Staff Performance Review

This will be a closed session meeting pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05 Subd. 3(a)

Dated this 12th day of September, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Jennifer Hutchins Farrell

City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

September 15, 2017

733163