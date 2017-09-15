10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys cross country — Josh Kaul runs to an eighth-place finish to help lead the Stillwater boys’ cross country team to a victory at the Faribault Invitational. The Ponies score 91 points to outdistance Edina (103) by 12 points. Peter Corcoran (14th), Lucas Zenk (19th), Reid Gilbertson (23rd) and Ryan Nicohls (27th) also contribute to the scoring for Stillwater.

Volleyball — Stillwater knocks off Greenway, St. Louis Park, Hmong Academy and Columbia Heights to take top honors in the Columbia Heights volleyball tournament. The Ponies improve to 7-1 on the season.

Girls swimming and diving — Kaela Anderson wins the 200 and 500 freestyle races to boost the Ponies to a 94-87 Suburban East Conference girls’ swimming and diving victory over Mounds View. The Ponies finish first in 10 of 12 events against the Mustangs, improving to 4-0 (2-0 SEC) on the season.

Honors — Mark Campbell, Gregory Fouks, Jeffrey Nelson and the late Stan Demoski are the newest inductees to the St. Croix Valley Sports Hall of Fame.