Stillwater Lift Bridge will open more frequently for test period

A test schedule for the Stillwater Lift Bridge calls for it to be raised more frequently through Oct. 15.

Through that date, the bridge will open every half hour from 8 a.m. until midnight daily, and upon two hours notice between midnight and 8 a.m.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, which has jurisdiction over the lift bridge schedule, the previous schedule calling for fewer openings is no longer necessary, because the bridge no longer carries vehicle traffic. The former schedule “had been created solely to reduce the impact of drawspan openings on motorized vehicle traffic,” according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard has said it will consider permanent changes to the lift schedule, because the bridge is being converted to a pedestrian and bicycle bridge.

Public comment on the test schedule will be accepted at regulations.gov through Nov. 28.

For more information, see the Coast Guard’s publication of the test schedule and direct questions to Eric A. Washburn, the Coast Guard’s western rivers bridge administrator, at 314-269-2378 or [email protected].