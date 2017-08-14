Senior coloring group takes 24 ribbons at fair

Mary Jo Johnson, of Stillwater, shows off the lid she colored for a storage box (Photo by Jonathan Young)

A coloring group at the Ann Bodlovick Apartments is getting senior residents out of their units — and into the county fair.

The seven-member group won a total of 24 ribbons at the Washington County Fair this month.

Resident Mary Jo Johnson, 78, started the coloring group in the Stillwater senior apartment complex about eight months ago, buying adult coloring books and supplies to share.

“She’s been bringing residents out of their apartments who haven’t been out for a long time,” said Mikki Halsten, another resident of the building. “They color about three to four times a week. They get together in the community room. It started bringing people together to socialize — it’s been a wonderful thing.”

Johnson, who said she’s always been a crafter, began using adult coloring books about a year ago, while she was staying at Hope Lodge and being treated for cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Adult coloring books often feature elaborately detailed pictures and have become popular in recent years.

By the time Johnson left Hope Lodge, she’d gathered a group of about 18 other people who colored with her.

When she returned to Stillwater, she decided to start a coloring group in her apartment building. She began coloring in the community room, and people showed interest. Johnson invited them to join her.

Some of the members were more reluctant, particularly those who have tremors that cause their hands to shake.

“Of course the people that shake think they can’t do it, so they’re surprised,” Johnson said. “It seems like once we put a pencil or a marker in their hands, it steadies them, so they color in the lines.” Pictured is some of the county fair award-winning artwork created by participants in a coloring group at the Ann Bodlovick Apartments in Stillwater. The work was on display in a community room at the apartments last week. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

One of the group members suggested entering the creations in the county fair, and Johnson agreed to look into the idea. She found that each participant was able to submit up to four entries.

Group members were surprised at how many ribbons they won — especially since most had never done this type of coloring before or entered an art competition.

Last week the winning works were on display in the apartment building’s community room.

Now the members have even bigger plans.

“We’re going to state,” Johnson said. “They’re working on that already.”

She also hopes to get more people involved.

Johnson said the group doesn’t tire of coloring. And she doesn’t stick to coloring books. Johnson once used a marker to color the black-and-white patterned lid of a storage box. She said you can use almost anything for coloring.

“In other words, don’t wear a black-and-white shirt, ‘cause I might grab it from you [to color]” she said.

