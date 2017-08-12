Letter: 834 Voice lacks transparency

To the editor:

In a deposition that is part of 834 Voice’s lawsuit against our school district, Dr. Hershel Zis Weisberg testified that 834 Voice had no directors or officers. When faced with a court order to disclose the directors and officers of 834 Voice, 834 Voice’s attorney stated that Dr. Weisberg was a director and the president of 834 Voice. So much for transparency and candor from 834 Voice.

In addition, Dr. Weisberg testified that 834 Voice is a 501(c)(4) organization under the Federal Tax Code. In English that means 834 Voice is a “dark money” organization, which is allowed by law to accept donations of unlimited size, and they do not have to publicly disclose the names of the donors.

Who are 834 Voice’s secret donors? Are they real estate agents and luxury home builders who often fund movements like 834 Voice? Are they anti-public education political action groups who also fund groups like 834 Voice? Why should anyone trust a dark money group funded by hidden political agents?

The cost to 834 Voice of its lawsuit against our school district surely far exceeds the donations they have publicly disclosed. Who are the special interests out to harm public education in our community by funding 834 Voice?

Carl Blondin

Stillwater