Girls lacrosse: Konigson chosen Most Valuable Athlete for Ponies

Senior Olivia Konigson was chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the conference and section champion Stillwater girls’ lacrosse team. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Her season ended prematurely, but senior Olivia Konigson was the recipient of countless awards as part of another successful season for the Stillwater girls’ lacrosse team.

Konigson, a Quinnipiac University hockey recruit, built up an impressive resume before suffering a season-ending knee injury in a Section 4 semifinal victory over Mounds View. She was honored as the Most Valuable Player at the team’s postseason awards banquet held last month.

The Ponies finished with a 14-4 record, including 8-0 to win their ninth straight Suburban East Conference championship. Stillwater also won its seventh straight section championship before falling to Farmington and Blaine in the state tournament, losing by a goal in each.

Konigson was a finalist for the Ms. Lacrosse Award, was chosen to the Star Tribune All-Metro Team and was selected the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year. It was the second year in a row a Stillwater player was honored by the Pioneer Press after former standout Carly Fedorowski was similarly honored in 2016. Konigson was also named a US Lacrosse All-American.

Gina Jablonski, who led the Ponies with 57 goals and 24 assists for a team-high 81 points, joined Konigson in landing on the MSHSGLCA All-State Team. Jablonski also led the Ponies with 50 ground balls and joined Konigson as a finalist for the Pioneer Press’ player of the year award.

Konigson ranked second for the Ponies with 56 goals and also provided 16 assists while Abby Hagberg supplied 53 goals and 18 assists.

Maggie Raedeke and Maddi Hafner were selected to the All-State Second Team.

Konigson, Jablonski, Maddi Hafner, Raedeke, Luci Bischoff, Lexi Dahl and goaltender Kinsey Weyer each received all-conference honors. Stillwater teammates Meredith Parry, Lauren Einan, Grace Lilla, Lauren Hafner, Lindy Einan and Mady Drompp were honorable mention all-conference selections.

Maddi Hafner was a US Lacrosse Academic All-American and also received the team’s Iron Pony Award. Bri Johnson was chosen Academic All-State for the Ponies.

Jablonski was chosen the team’s Catch Drive Offensive Player of the Year and Dahl was named the Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The John Wooden Pyramid of Success Player of the Year awards were presented to Maddi Hafner, Drompp and Bischoff. Hanna Anderson, Drompp, Lindy Einan, Natalie Gella, Grace Howe, Becca Scheel and Melissa McElin each received a Coaches Award.

Also announced at the banquet is that Lauren Hafner, Raedeke and Weyer will serve as captains for the 2018 team.

• It was a productive season for the Stillwater varsity team, but it’s JV program also built on a remarkable run of success while finishing the season with a 13-0 record. The Ponies extended their winning streak to 102 games over the past eight seasons and owns a 119-5-1 record overall since 2008.

Girls lacrosse

All-Conference: Olivia Konigson, Gina Jablonski, Maddi Hafner, Maggie Raedeke, Luci Bischoff, Kinsey Weyer and Lexi Dahl; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Meredith Parry, Lauren Einan, Grace Lilla, Lauren Hafner, Lindy Einan and Mady Drompp; MSHSGLCA All-State Team: Olivia Konigson and Gina Jablonski; MSHSGLCA All-State Second Team: Maggie Raedeke and Maddi Hafner; Academic All-State: Bri Johnson; Star Tribune All-Metro: Olivia Konigson; Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year Finalists: Olivia Konigson and Gina Jablonski; Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year: Olivia Konigson; Ms. Lacrosse Finalist: Olivia Konigson; US Lacrosse All-American: Olivia Konigson; US Lacrosse Academic All-American: Maddi Hafner; John Wooden Pyramid of Success Player of the Year: Maddi Hafner, Mady Drompp and Luci Bischoff; Coaches Award: Hanna Anderson, Mady Drompp, Lindy Einan, Natalie Gella, Grace Howe, Becca Scheel and Melissa McElin; Catch Drive Offensive Player of the Year Award: Gina Jablonski; Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year Award: Lexi Dahl; Iron Pony Award: Maddi Hafner; Most Valuable Player: Olivia Konigson; Captains elect: Lauren Hafner, Maggie Raedeke and Kinsey Weyer.