Scott Zahren Memorial Cruise tickets on sale

Hope House of the St. Croix Valley invites the public to its annual fundraiser, the Scott Zahren Memorial Cruise, set for Monday, Aug. 7.

Hope House is an adult foster care agency with a mission to provide a non-judgmental home with compassionate care, that respects the dignity of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Boarding begins at 6 p.m., and the cruise leaves at 7 p.m. from St. Croix Boat and Packet, 525 S. Main St. Stillwater.

Tickets coast $35 and benefit Hope House. Ticket price includes dinner and an evening of dancing and entertainment provided by YOLO, a three-hour cruise along the St. Croix River, a cash bar, raffle prizes and more.

Tickets can be ordered at cruizeforacauze.com or 651-351-0496. Tickets can be picked up at Hope House, at the dock, or mailed — indicate preference when ordering tickets.