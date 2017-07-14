Community & People What a lifesaver Published July 14, 2017 at 12:41 pm By Stillwater Gazette Peter Favilla, of Hudson, and Michelle Hayes, of Houston, met for the first time last weekend after Favilla’s 2015 bone marrow donation saved Hayes’ life. Hayes has recovered from leukemia and returned to her job as a teacher. While visiting Favilla and his family, she also went to a July 9 service at People’s Congregational Church in Bayport, where Favilla attends. The church also hosted a bone marrow registry drive for Be The Match. For more information, go to For more information go to bit.Ly/2tiOEgy or call Julie Slipka of Be The Match at 612-202-2480.