City – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF

CHANGE OF MEETING DATE

STILLWATER HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stillwater Human Rights Commission meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 7 p.m., has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 7 p.m., at Stillwater City Hall, 216 4th St N, Stillwater, MN 55082, with the regular City Council meeting for the presentation of the Human Rights Award.

Do not hesitate to contact the City Clerks Office at (651) 430-8802, if you have any questions or need further information.

Date: July 12, 2017

Signed: Diane Ward, City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

July 14, 2017

710871