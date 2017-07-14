City – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF
CHANGE OF MEETING DATE
STILLWATER HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stillwater Human Rights Commission meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 7 p.m., has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 7 p.m., at Stillwater City Hall, 216 4th St N, Stillwater, MN 55082, with the regular City Council meeting for the presentation of the Human Rights Award.
Do not hesitate to contact the City Clerks Office at (651) 430-8802, if you have any questions or need further information.
Date: July 12, 2017
Signed: Diane Ward, City Clerk
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
July 14, 2017
710871