Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BAYPORT

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Bayport will receive sealed proposals at City Hall located at 294 Third St. N. until 1:30 p.m. on July 31, 2017 for the following:

RADIO TRANSCEIVER INSTALLATION

Proposals will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter. Copies of the Specifications, Instructions to Persons/Entities Submitting Proposals, Forms, and other contract documents are on file at City Hall or City website www.ci.bayport.mn.us and may be obtained without charge. All proposals shall be submitted in an envelope on the forms provided and marked with the name and address of the Proposer. If the proposal is sent by mail, or other delivery system, the sealed envelope shall be enclosed in a separate envelope marked with the notation PROPOSAL ENCLOSED and addressed to the City Administrator at 294 Third S. N., Bayport, MN 55003. The City of Bayport reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive any informalities in the proposals received, and to accept any proposal which the City determines provides the best value and best serves the Citys interests.

Adam Bell, City Administrator

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

July 14, 21, 2017

710965