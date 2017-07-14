10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys golf — Recent Stillwater grad Kyle Scanlon ties for 17th place in the Minnesota State Junior Boys’ Championship at The Preserve in Pequot Lakes. Scanlon’s prep teammate Zach Huth finishes 46th in the same event.

VFW baseball — Matt Garavalia faces just two batters over the minimum as he fires a complete game two-hitter as the Lake Elmo VFW baseball team defeats Woodbury White 18-1 in five innings. Garavalia improves to 7-0 on the season and Post #5725 improves to 12-1 in Fourth District League play and 22-3 overall.

Softball — Senior Gina Elmer is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater softball team. Elmer finishes with a .455 batting average in 25 games for the Ponies (14-11). Rachel Fosse and Brynn Wollak join Elmer in receiving All-SEC honors.

Golf — Stillwater’s Kindy Roeller notches a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole at Stillwater Country Club. Roeller uses a 7-iron to record the ace on the hole, which is playing 125 yards.