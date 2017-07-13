Chamber celebrates new location, growth of Atticus Family Law, S. C.

Last month the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce joined Matt Ludt and Atticus Family Law, S. C. in celebrating their new office space, and the recent addition of attorney, Justin Terbeest, to the Atticus Team.

Atticus Family Law, S. C., is a law firm dedicated to helping people with their divorce, custody and child support legal needs. Founder Matt Ludt, a graduate of the James E Beasley School of Law at Temple University in Pennsylvania, has been practicing law in Minnesota since 2003 and in Wisconsin since 2009. He represents clients in the areas of divorce, custody, child support, child protection, orders for protection and other legal needs. Motivated by his desire to help people through the complex transitions that accompany divorce and child custody matters, he narrowed his practice areas and founded Atticus Family Law, S. C. in 2012. He is licensed to practice in both Minnesota and Wisconsin, serving clients in the St. Croix Valley on both sides of the river.

Atticus Family Law moved from its former offices to its new space in downtown Stillwater this spring to accommodate growth of the team.

“We needed a larger space to make room for our support staff, and the addition of attorney Justin Terbeest. I am excited for our team to serve more clients and help each of them individually navigate during what can be the most challenging time of their life” said Matt Ludt, “We don’t use a cookie-cutter approach – each client gets customized strategy and attention.”