Stillwater man gets 52 days jail for felony stalking

A 26-year-old Stillwater man was sentenced June 28 to 52 days in Washington County Jail and five years probation for felony stalking.

Timothy Kelly II was convicted of a gross misdemeanor stalking on Feb. 22, 2017. The basis of that conviction was his repeated return to an ex-girlfriend’s residence despite a no-contact order and a trespass order prohibiting him from having contact with his ex-girlfriend and prohibiting him from going to her residence.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 5, 2017, the court ordered another domestic abuse no-contact order prohibiting the Kelly from having contact with the woman. While Kelly was in custody in the Washington County Jail during the pendency of the stalking case, the criminal complaint stated Kelly drafted a four-page letter and sent it to the woman’s residence, in violation of the no-contact order.

Kelly was released on Feb. 22, 2017 from the Washington County Jail. According to the criminal complaint, two days later, Kelly went directly to the woman’s place of employment and asked if she was working. When the employee responded that the woman was not working that day, Kelly then filled out a job application for the same business. An employee called the woman to inform her as the store employees were aware that Kelly had forced contact with the woman despite the court order and the woman feared Kelly.

According to the criminal complaint, Kelly was found at the Super 8 Motel in Stillwater. He was mirandized and interviewed. Kelly admitted that he had drafted and sent a letter to the woman while he was in jail, knowing that there was an active no-contact order prohibiting him from having contact with her. Kelly also admitted to going to the woman’s place of employment, asking for her, and then applying for a job, despite the active no-contact order, the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman was fearful for her safety and Kelly continued to make contact with her and to harass her despite court orders prohibiting the contact.

Kelly was charged with one count of felony stalking with a pattern of stalking conduct. He pleaded guilty to the charge on April 19 and was given credit for the 52 days he served in jail.