Lead Sheep Productions joins chamber

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed new member Lead Sheep Productions at a ribbon cutting celebration in Stillwater.

Lead Sheep Productions, LLC is a video production company based in Saint Paul. They provide video production services to capture and preserve personal, family, and business histories. Owner Amanda Lathrop is passionate about capturing stories using video and established her business in late 2014. She has worked on projects for families to document their history and preserve their values for future generations. She loves to help family businesses promote their unique histories and tell their stories for marketing purposes.

Lathrop “loves the historic city of Stillwater and is looking forward to working with the community.” When asked who should complete a personal history project she said, “If you have a parent who has an upcoming milestone birthday or anniversary, a personal history project makes a wonderful gift.” She said: “Asking a relative to share their story is an act of love. Many studies have been done that show children who know family stories have better self-esteem and resilience. It’s good for all generations.”

Info: 651-246-1695 or LeadSheepProductions.com