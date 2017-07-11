Summer Tuesdays kicks off July 11

Summer Tuesdays is returning for its 15th year in downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park. For seven weeks, family-friendly activities will take place Tuesday nights and include a local food and merchant market, free live music and free movies.
The market will open at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m. and a family-friendly movie starting 10 minutes after sunset.
Info: summertuesdays.com
Here are the scheduled movies and bands scheduled:
July 11: “LEGO Batman Movie” (PG), Lars Carlson & the Secondhand Hipsters
July 18: “The Princess Bride” (PG), Scapegoat Skin & Bones
July 25: “Moana” (PG), 40Below
Aug. 1: “Trolls” (PG), Vinnie Rose
Aug. 8: “Finding Dory” (PG), Tommy Bentz Band
Aug. 15: “Sing” (PG), Third Wheel Project
Aug. 22: “The Sandlot” (PG), Army Band Performance