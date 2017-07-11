Summer Tuesdays kicks off July 11

Summer Tuesdays will feature movies and music in the park and more. The events begin July 11 (Gazette file photo)

Summer Tuesdays is returning for its 15th year in downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park. For seven weeks, family-friendly activities will take place Tuesday nights and include a local food and merchant market, free live music and free movies.

The market will open at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m. and a family-friendly movie starting 10 minutes after sunset.

Info: summertuesdays.com

Here are the scheduled movies and bands scheduled:

July 11: “LEGO Batman Movie” (PG), Lars Carlson & the Secondhand Hipsters

July 18: “The Princess Bride” (PG), Scapegoat Skin & Bones

July 25: “Moana” (PG), 40Below

Aug. 1: “Trolls” (PG), Vinnie Rose

Aug. 8: “Finding Dory” (PG), Tommy Bentz Band

Aug. 15: “Sing” (PG), Third Wheel Project

Aug. 22: “The Sandlot” (PG), Army Band Performance