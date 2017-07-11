Stillwater grad Nicole Hause set to compete in X Games Minneapolis

As X Games Minneapolis makes its debut in the Twin Cities from July 13 – 16, it will host a variety of entertainment and activities suited for the whole family throughout X Fest, which will be located in the Medtronic Plaza at U.S. Bank Stadium and The Commons across the street in downtown Minneapolis.

In addition to sponsor activations, interactive courses, concessions, athlete meet ‘n greets and giveaways, X Fest will also be home to the X Fest Stage.

X Fest is free on Thursday evening, July 13, to watch Skateboard and BMX Vert kick off the official competition of X Games Minneapolis. An event ticket is required to enter X Fest from Friday to Sunday.

X Fest hours

July 13 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

July 14 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

July 15 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

July 16 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Stillwater graduate Nicole Hause is scheduled to compete in the women’s skateboard park competition, which will be held on Saturday, July 15. Nicole Hause

Here are some other activities and attractions taking place during X Games Minneaapolis.

• X Fest Stage — The X Fest Stage will showcase live entertainment during all four days of X Fest with amazing DJ’s, exciting bands and daily giveaways of incredible prizes.

• Art installations — Drawing from the deep pool of Twin Cities talent, X Games has teamed up with the several visual artists who will be bringing their skills to X Games Minneapolis.

• Sour Punch Next X Parks — Fans can aim to be the next X Games superstar by trying out one of the professionally-designed Skateboard Street and BMX Park interactive courses or the Skateboard Pump Track.