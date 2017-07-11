Open house on Stillwater Lift Bridge is July 20 at Stillwater City Hall

The public is invited to attend an open house to learn about plans to transform the Highway 36 Stillwater Lift Bridge into a bicycle/pedestrian destination. The meeting also will detail plans to finish construction on a five-mile loop trail linking Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The informal open house is scheduled 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at the Stillwater City Hall, 216 Fourth Street North in Stillwater There will not be a formal presentation.

Project information will be on display and representatives from the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation will be available to answer questions. For more project details or to sign up for email updates, visit the Stillwater Lift Bridge website at mndot.gov/metro/projects/liftbridge/.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720.