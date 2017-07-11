Local artists are the focus of annual ArtReach St. Croix Members Show

“Rincon” by Diana Hatchitt, of Stillwater, is among the pieces that will be on display as part of the annual ArtReach St. Croix Member Show, which has an opening reception July 13. (Submitted image)

The annual ArtReach St. Croix Members Show highlights the range of art created in and inspired by the St. Croix Valley. Each year, member artists are invited to bring one piece of work to the exhibition, and traditionally 50 or more artists participate. Work will include paintings, mosaic, glass, pottery, sculpture and more.

The opening reception, on Thursday, July 13, 6-8 p.m., will include the presentation of two cash prizes: The Suzann Brown Award sponsored by local supporter Suzann Brown and The VAC Award sponsored by the members of the ArtReach Visual Arts Committee. Gallery visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite piece, which will be awarded at the closing party on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2-4 p.m. The Audience Award is sponsored by Suzann Brown.

The ArtReach galleries are open Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. ArtReach St. Croix is located at 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater. Entrance is free.

