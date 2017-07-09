Girls track and field: Tholen chosen Most Valuable Athlete for Ponies

One of four state qualifiers for the Ponies, senior Haley Tholen was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls’ track and field team. (Contributed photo by Brad Dixon)

One of four individual state qualifiers for the Stillwater girls’ track and field team, Haley Tholen was named its Most Valuable Athlete during the postseason awards banquet on June 2 at The Grand Ballroom in downtown Stillwater.

The versatile Tholen was joined by teammates Hannah Anderson, Madeline Fretag and Corrie Hale in competing at state.

Stillwater finished fourth in the Suburban East Conference Meet and placed second in Section 4AA. The Ponies also finished second in the True Team Section 2AAA meet to narrowly miss a spot in the state field.

A total of 11 Ponies received all-conference honors, including Micaela Engebretson, Sara Scalia, Ava Yokanovich, Ava Pagnucco, Hannah Anderson, Fretag, Susan Hubbard, Kendra Anderson, Elise Riniker, Kyra Anderson and Hale.

Hale earned all-state honors after placing eighth at state in the pole vault.

Fretag, Hannah Anderson, Claire Patterson, Tholen, Kendra Anderson and Kyra Anderson each received a Coaches Award.

Also announced at the banquet is that Lauren Gella, Sintra Nichols, Pagnucco, Hailey Laubscher and Yokanovich will serve as captains for the 2018 team.

Girls track and field

All-Conference: Micaela Engebretson, Sara Scalia, Ava Yokanovich, Ava Pagnucco, Hannah Anderson, Madeline Fretag, Susan Hubbard, Kendra Anderson, Elise Riniker, Kyra Anderson and Corrie Hale; State qualifiers: Hannah Anderson, Madeline Fretag, Corrie Hale and Haley Tholen; All-State: Corrie Hale; Coaches Award: Madeline Fretag, Hannah Anderson, Claire Patterson, Haley Tholen, Kendra Anderson and Kyra Anderson; Most Valuable Athlete: Haley Tholen; Captains elect: Lauren Gella, Sintra Nichols, Ava Pagnucco, Hailey Laubscher and Ava Yokanovich.