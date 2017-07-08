Stillwater Library Board to interview finalists for director position July 10

Stillwater Public Library

The Stillwater Library Board will interview five finalists for the position of library director on Monday, July 10. The finalists are:

• Heather Biedermann, library services manager at the Mankato Memorial Library at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

• James Hill, director of the Zumbrota Public Library.

• Beth Sorenson, director of the Milford (Iowa) Memorial Public Library.

• Mark Troendle, assistant director of the LE Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

• Tyler Williams, manager of reference services and senior librarian at the Wichita Public Library.

“It’s a great group of candidates, to be sure, and we’re looking forward to learning more about each of them,” library board chair Mike Keliher said in an email.

The public is invited to meet the candidates at a breakfast reception 8-9 a.m. on the library terrace. Then the candidates will have a day of interviews with the board and meetings with staff throughout the library. The board plans to discuss the candidates during the board meeting the next day.

The library board is seeking a new director after the February retirement of Lynne Bertalmio, who held the position 42 years. The assistant library director, Carolyn Blocher, also retired in February, after 19 years. Veteran library professional Melissa Brechon is serving as interim library director.