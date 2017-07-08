10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Baseball — Pitcher Mike Strong is chose the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater baseball team, which finishes the season with a 13-9 record. Andrew Warren receives the Offensive Player of the Year Award while Aaron Anderson earns the Fritz Barnholdt Award with a .417 batting average.

VFW baseball — Patrick Rydeen fires a complete game two-hitter as the Lake Elmo VFW baseball team blanks Ranview (Cretin-Derham Hall) 1-0 to move into sole possession of first place in the Fourth District League standings.

Running — Ben Blankenship of Stillwater crosses the finish line first and Melissa Burkart of Hudson is the top women’s finisher in the 4th of July Marine on St. Croix 4-mile Race at Hay Lake School.

SAHS — Despite leading the Minnesota State High School League’s Challenge Cup after the fall and winter sports seasons, Stillwater slips to fourth in the final standings. The second straight fourth-place showing matches the school’s best showing in the four-year history of the Challenge Cup.