Weather or Not: Welcome to the warmest month

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer

BY CHRIS SHAFFER

WCCO CHIEF METEOROLOGIST

I hope you had an electric Fourth of July. I did my part and kept the rain away (like I have any control of that). Now if I could just work on those mosquitoes. I still have a few bumps that haven’t gone away yet. My daughters always ask me why we have mosquitoes. I need to come up with a better answer than feeding the birds.

Welcome to the warmest month of the year. The average high today is 84 degrees. I don’t think people mind that we’ve cooled a bit. That humidity can get pretty unbearable. But remember … this is the weather we crave when you’re sitting at home watching me on WCCO telling you the wind chill is -25. It will get humid again next week. But I don’t think our highs will push into the 90s for a bit.

Always remember to take it easy on our hot and humid days. Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States. Be sure to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activity during peak heating times.

One of the sad parts of me working nights is I always miss the awesome car show on Wednesdays downtown Stillwater. I would love to pull up and hang out with my 1947 Ford on the 12th of July. Cruisin’ On The Croix is a fun event with hot cars, great food and live music. They will line up the vintage beauties again on the 19th of this month. And just a few days later, downtown will be packed with locals and visitors for something that dates back to 1934.

Lumberjack Days is coming the weekend of the July 21-23. Don’t forget about the ice cream social at the Historic Courthouse that Thursday night. And then Friday through Sunday you can check out the logrolling, bingo, 5K race, pancake breakfast, live music, displays and exhibits, food and more. It’s always fun to head downtown and run into old classmates and friends bringing their kids down for the traditional fun. I hope to see you down there.

And by the time I write my next piece for our favorite newspaper, the Washington County Fair will be in full swing. This is another event where I always run into old friends. Nothing like talking about the past, present and future while downing a delicious malt and checking out all of the exhibits and animals.

This will be the 146th fair. My daughters will want to pet all of the animals and my youngest will want to bring all of them home. I tell her our yard isn’t big enough … she says they can stay in her room. I joke with my wife that the pigs will feel right at home. The fair runs Aug. 2-6.

Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.