Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-2758

In Re: Estate of

Thomas E. Landsberger,

a/k/a Thomas Edward Landsberger/

a/k/a Thomas Landsberger,

a/k/a Tom Landsberger,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 28, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Government Center, 14949 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated October 31, 2005, and for the appointment of Nancy E. Landsberger, whose address is 12577 Fenway Avenue North, Hugo, MN 55038, and Timothy A. Landsberger, whose address is 2240 Tele Drive, Lino Lakes, MN 55038, as co-personal representatives of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the co-personal representatives will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the co-personal representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: June 29, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

By: /s/ Jody D. Johnson

GABRIEL LAW OFFICE, PLLC

Richard J.Gabriel

MN# 32864

880 Sibley Memorial Highway, Suite 114

Mendota Heights, MN 55118

Telephone: (651)554-9159

Facsimile: (651) 554-0344

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

July 7, 14, 2017

708002