Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 82-PR-17-2758
In Re: Estate of
Thomas E. Landsberger,
a/k/a Thomas Edward Landsberger/
a/k/a Thomas Landsberger,
a/k/a Tom Landsberger,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 28, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Government Center, 14949 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated October 31, 2005, and for the appointment of Nancy E. Landsberger, whose address is 12577 Fenway Avenue North, Hugo, MN 55038, and Timothy A. Landsberger, whose address is 2240 Tele Drive, Lino Lakes, MN 55038, as co-personal representatives of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the co-personal representatives will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the co-personal representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: June 29, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Annette Fritz,
Court Administrator
By: /s/ Jody D. Johnson
GABRIEL LAW OFFICE, PLLC
Richard J.Gabriel
MN# 32864
880 Sibley Memorial Highway, Suite 114
Mendota Heights, MN 55118
Telephone: (651)554-9159
Facsimile: (651) 554-0344
e-mail: [email protected]
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
July 7, 14, 2017
708002