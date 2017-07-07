Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-2809

Estate of

Roger B. Capaul,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the Washington County Courthouse, 14949 – 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Joe Capaul, whose address is 12173 Janero Avenue North, Hugo, MN 55038, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: June 29, 2017

ANNETTE FRITZ

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

By: Jody Johnson,

Washington County Court Administration

Attorneys for Petitioner:

Shannon Hooley Enright (A.R.N. 185905)

ECKBERG LAMMERS, P.C.

1809 Northwestern Avenue

Stillwater, MN 55082

Telephone: 651-439-2878

Fax: 651-439-2923

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

July 7, 14, 2017

707753