Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

9640 HUDSON ROAD, WOODBURY, MN 55125-9113.

JULY 24, 2017 AT 1:00 PM

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Woodbury 25562: 9640 Hudson Road, Woodbury, MN 55125-9113. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on July 24, 2017 at 1:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

03102-Horobin, Debbie 07424-Lussier, Adrian

03106-Thunstrom, Allie 08104-Ginn, Nicholas

03207-Ginn, Ernest 09110-Ginn, Lisa

05101-Dorn, David 09205-Robinson, Tonisha

05112-Fitzgerald, Raymond 10205-Wright, Jameela

06214-Zepeda, Tayler 10217-Yang, May Kou

07110-Kloth, Jean 11120-Larson, Aaron

07123-Collins, Christine

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

July 7, 14, 2017

706850