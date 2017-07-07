Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

5710 MEMORIAL AVE. N., STILLWATER, MN 55082-1088

JULY 24, 2017 at 12:30 Pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Stillwater 25560: 5710 Memorial Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082-1088. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on July 24, 2017 at 12:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1117-Sveback, Hadass 5111-Schwintek, Jennifer

3318-Gilmore, Victoria 5209-Flogel, James

3322-Amey, Nicholas 8209-Cummings, Jason

3417-Vandoren, Shannon

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

July 7, 14, 2017

706844